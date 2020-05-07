Switzerland News

Why we need to know more about wheat, and faster

Published on May 07, 2020

If current experiments can speed the development of hardier varieties of wheat, we may be a step closer to achieving a world without hunger or malnutrition. That’s why Swiss researchers are working to develop a genetic fingerprint to predict yields and resistance. Names like Arnold, Lorenzo and Sailor appear on the list of 57 varieties of wheat developed in Switzerland for the national and international market. Each entry in the catalogue represents 10 to 15 years of work by Swiss plant breeding experts, but new high-tech methods promise to shave years off the process. This progress is fortunate because time is of the essence. Along with rice and corn, wheat is one of the “big three” crops that continue to provide more than half the calories consumed in the world today. But these crops are under threat; from disease, pests and adverse weather conditions, all intensified by the climate emergency. The trouble, according to Achim Walter, professor of crop science in Zurich’s …

