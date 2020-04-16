Swiss space telescope declared fit to observe distant planets

The CHEOPS space telescope has passed a three-month testing phase whilst orbiting Earth. The Swiss planet-spotting technology has now been declared fully functional and fit to undertake the three-year mission to study exoplanets.

The telescope is travelling on board the satellite CHEOPS (CHaracterizing ExOPlanets Satellite) as part of a joint mission with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Switzerland, led by the University of Bern, in collaboration with the University of Geneva.

The testing phase was carried out without a hitch, despite team members being forced to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, the project announced on Thursday.

Much of the testing concentrated on the HD 88111 star located in the Hydra constellation, some 175 light years away from Earth, and the HD 93396 planetary system in the Sextans constellation, some 320 light years away.

“ESA has handed over the responsibility to operate CHEOPS to the mission consortium, which consists of scientists and engineers from approximately 30 institutions in 11 European countries,” read a statement.

In February, the CHEOPS telescope produced its first images, which exceeded expectations of quality.

During its three-year mission, the CHEOPS satellite will study 100 of the more than 4,000 exoplanets – planets which exist outside the solar system – discovered so far. Astronomers are keen to find out more about their composition, information that may help them to better understand the origins of planet Earth and conditions for extraterrestrial life.













swissinfo.ch/mga





