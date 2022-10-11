Rapidly evolving science breakthroughs will define the 21st Century. Diplomatic decision-makers must envision and develop reliable and resilient solutions for addressing the impact of science breakthroughs. With the future prosperity of society at stake, responsive and flexible diplomatic measures are the key to success.

The GESDA Foundation’s annual gathering – the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipation Summit, or GESDA Summit, which takes place this year from October 12 to 14 – will foster global multilateral action, considering the pace of science, the need to accelerate access for all to its benefits, and the impact of the international geopolitical situation. With GESDA, Science and Diplomacy has a trusted environment and an honest broker. GESDA is working on that by forging new collaborative avenues for the science, diplomatic, impact and citizens communities, especially in a world that needs most people to be able to benefit from the advances of science. Complex issues, such as how AI could lead to better health, the policy development on organoids, whether to use geoengineering applications, and the evolution of cyber conflicts are impacting what it means to be human, how we interact with others, and the way we live on the planet.

