Switzerland prepared to tackle terrorism according to government

The government says there are sufficient measures in place to combat terrorism and violent extremism in Switzerland.

However, it pledged to implement recommendations to boost cooperation between national and cantonal units and to improve communication.

The government also plans to draft a legal amendment to extend surveillance of computers and postal services, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

The plans were announced following a report commissioned by parliament on the perceived threat to Switzerland’s security by the rise in violent extremism. The report found that violent extremism is becoming a growing concern and there is a higher probability of an attack by an individual associated with right-wing extremism.

Last September, parliament agreed tighter measures including a ban on the financing of terrorist activities and the recruitment and training of suspected militants traveling to conflict regions.

On Wednesday, the government also approved a report on a nationwide security exercise in 2019.

More than 2,000 senior representatives from the national and the 26 cantonal authorities took part in the three-day exercise which tested Switzerland’s ability to deal with a persistent terrorist threat.

The report found that Switzerland is ready to face a threat at an operational level, but it identified shortcomings at a managerial level.