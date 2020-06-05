Swiss diplomats praised as US detainee arrives home from Iran

Switzerland has been praised for its part in the freeing of United States citizen Michael White from Iran on Thursday. White has now arrived back in the US.

White was arrested in 2018 and spent the last few weeks of his detention in the Swiss embassy in Tehran.

On Friday morning US President Donald Trump tweeted: “So great to have Michael home. Just arrived. Very exciting. Thank you to Iran. while running this clip of White’s arrival.

US Ambassador to Switzerland Edward McMullen can be seen standing next to White on the right-hand side.

Previously Trump had tweeted that White was being flown home on a Swiss aircraft, adding: “Thank you Switzerland for your great assistance.” Switzerland has represented US interests in Iran since 1980, when Washington broke off relations, and has facilitated prisoner swaps between the two countries in the past.

White’s mother, Joanne White, issued a statement saying that her 683-day “nightmare is over”. “I owe the Swiss diplomats who have worked so hard to keep Michael safe a debt I can never repay,” the statement read.

According to media reports, US navy veteran White was arrested in 2018 after travelling to the Iranian city of Mashhad and was sentenced to ten years imprisonment in Iran in March 2019 for an alleged public insult of the country’s leader.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed it played a role in what it called “the humanitarian gesture” on White and Taheri and said it “stands ready” to help further.

Iran’s ambassador to Switzerland Reza Jabbari told Swiss public television RTS on Thursday evening that Switzerland has played “a very active role” through its ambassador in Tehran which was key for the exchange. Jabbari also said that White had “showed Covid-19 symptoms”. “After an intervention by the Swiss ambassador, he was freed and given care,” the ambassador said in the interview.













swissinfo.ch/mga/ilj





