Is Facebook a danger to democracy? - Expat Guide to Switzerland | Expatica

Billions of us use social media – but how much control do we have over how it uses us? Big tech giant Facebook could block news content for its users in Australia without asking anyone.

Authoritarian regimes use social media to promote their sometimes violent policies. Has the information sharing we once thought so liberating become a danger to democracy and to human rights? In this episode host Imogen Foulkes explores these questions with Shalini Randeria of Geneva’s Graduate Institute, Scott Campbell of UN Human Rights, and analyst Daniel Warner.

