Zurich snowman set to explode live on television - Expat Guide to Switzerland | Expatica

Zurich’s Sechseläuten spring parade has been cancelled owing to Covid-19 for the second year in a row, but the burning of the Böögg will this year go ahead – without spectators but with live television coverage.

The Böögg is a snowman-like effigy who represents the long winter months and whose head is packed with explosives. The time it takes for his head to explode predicts how long and warm summer will be – although not all meteorologists accept this.

A possible location for the alternative Böögg immolation was currently being sought, the Central Committee of the Zurich Guilds said on Monday. The Sechseläutenplatz, where the event is traditionally held, was out of the question, the committee said.

The event could also be held outside canton Zurich, it added. Wherever it ends up taking place, the burning of the Böögg can be seen on April 19 at 6pm on Swiss public television, SRF.

Keystone-SDA/ts