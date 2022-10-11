Zurich airport ground staff negotiate pay rise

Help the refugees

Published on 11/10/2022
Written by swissinfo.ch
After weeks of talks between Swissport and union representatives, employees will get a small pay hike and a safeguard against inflation.

Employees of Swissport, the world’s largest airport ground services and cargo handling company, will receive at least a 4% pay rise and a one-off payment of CHF500 ($501) in 2023, the public services union (VPOD/SSP) said on Tuesday.

Automatic inflation compensation will also be introduced in the new collective labour agreement (CLA). The agreement is valid for four years. Swissport still needs to give the final green light but said it was satisfied with the outcome. 

Ground staff are responsible for baggage handling and check-in. They have claimed that they are understaffed and completely overworked. An adapted CLA was in force due to the coronavirus crisis.

In July around 150 Swissport employees staged a protest action at Zurich airport against poor working conditions. They submitted a catalogue of demands to the management, including a CLA at the level that existed before the pandemic. 

