Switzerland News

Home News Yemen warring parties to travel to Switzerland to discuss prisoner releases

Yemen warring parties to travel to Switzerland to discuss prisoner releases

Published on September 15, 2020

Delegations from Yemen’s warring parties will meet in Switzerland on Thursday to discuss a United Nations-backed agreement on prisoner releases, according to a Houthi spokesman and a UN source.

The two delegations, which had been meeting in Jordan, are flying to Switzerland on Wednesday for week-long talks to finalise a deal on prisoner releases, the UN source said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, chief negotiator of the Houthi movement, said his group’s committee was set to leave Sanaa on a UN plane.

The Iran-allied Houthis and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government are trying to reach an agreement to end a years-long war and ease a humanitarian crisis in the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country.

Reuters/ts

In other news

September 15, 2020

Decision time for Europe as virus surges, WHO warns
September 15, 2020

WTO faults US over Trump’s China tariffs
September 15, 2020

Swiss Book Prize nominees are revealed
September 15, 2020

Swiss send more supplies to fire-hit Moria camp
Next Previous