WEF set to return to Davos in 2022

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos again next year. However, reasonable hotel rates are a prerequisite and the Covid-19 situation is also a decisive factor, according to organisers.

“We want to remain true to tradition and Davos,” WEF spokesman Yann Zopf told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Thursday. The WEF is currently in talks with the hotel industry and the municipality of Davos, he said, confirming a statement from the tourism association Destination Davos Klosters.

The conditions in Davos have always been good, Zopf said, adding that the WEF is a Swiss organisation. “We want to stay in Switzerland.”

The WEF’s annual get-together of business, political and civil society leaders is planned for January 17-22, 2022. For it to take place then, rate negotiations should be completed in late summer, Zopf said.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s WEF annual meeting will be held in Singapore from August 17-20.

