Three Spanish tourists die in canyoning accident in Switzerland

Three men died and a fourth is missing after a canyoning accident on Wednesday evening in the northeastern Swiss canton of St Gallen.

The bodies of three Spanish tourists were found on Thursday morning, according to the local police. The accident occurred in the Parlitobel Gorge near Pfäfers. The group was taken by surprise by a severe storm in the area. According to the police, the Spaniards were canyoning on their own and had not hired a guide as they were familiar with the adventure sport. The men aged 30, 33, 38 and 48 years old were also accompanied by two women, one of whom was the wife of one of the victims. They all hail from the region of Navarre in northern Spain and arrived in Switzerland a few days ago to go canyoning.

The six Spaniards were in the upper part of the gorge around 4pm on Wednesday. The two women walked down the path back into the valley and the four men started their descent into the gorge. The unfortunate four did not arrive at the rendezvous point at the scheduled time and the women alerted the police around 7pm.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. Operations had to be interrupted during the night and resumed early Thursday morning leading to the discovery of the three bodies. Due to the ongoing operation, access to the accident site has been cordoned off by the police.

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sànchez expressed his condolences to the family of the victims and thanked the Swiss rescuers for their search efforts.

It was a Swiss canyoning accident over two decades ago that kickstarted the movement to make safety certifications compulsory for adventure sports companies. In 1999, 21 adventure-seekers, mostly Australians, lost their lives in a canyoning mishap in Saxeten in the popular tourist region of Interlaken.

Keystone-SDA/ac