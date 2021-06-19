Switzerland hails positive International Labour Conference

Switzerland says it views positively the outcome of the 109th International Labour Conference, which ended on Saturday.

“Switzerland welcomes the decision to repeal or withdraw 29 obsolete international labour instruments,” said the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs in a press release. “This will provide the ILO with a reduced, effective and up-to-date body of standards.”

This virtual conference, organized by the Geneva-based International Labour Organization (ILO), focused on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the world of work. It was opened by Swiss President Guy Parmelin and included video messages from world leaders such as Pope Francis and US President Joe Biden.

The conference unanimously adopted a resolution calling for an inclusive, sustainable Covid-19 recovery that prioritizes creation of “decent jobs” and addresses inequalities caused by the crisis. It urged member states to close social protection gaps and sustainably finance social protection systems.

“Switzerland is committed to the effective supervision of international labour standards,” says the government press release. “It has intervened in numerous cases of insufficient application of the conventions ratified by the signatory states, particularly with regard to freedom of association, the abolition of forced labour, labour inspection and the prohibition of the worst forms of child labour.”

Due to the virtual nature of this conference, a second segment will be held from November 25 to December 11. It will “discuss the issue of inequality and the world of work, as well as skills and lifelong learning”, according to the ILO.

swissinfo/jc