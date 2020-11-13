Switzerland backs EU call for tighter cooperation on terrorism 

Switzerland News

Published on November 13, 2020

Strong cooperation within Europe is key to preventing and combating terrorism, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has stressed at a virtual meeting of European Union justice and interior ministers. 

Keller-Sutter said this had been highlighted by links between the perpetrator of the recent attack in Vienna and individuals residing in Switzerland. The need for cooperation is why Switzerland – which is not an EU member but is part of the Schengen area – wants to participate in discussions at European level, according to a press release from her ministry.  

“Being able to obtain and share correct and exhaustive information in good time is a decisive factor,” it stated.  

The Swiss justice ministry says movement of persons posing a terrorist or extremist threat pose a major challenge for security forces. It adds that developments within Schengen like its SIS system for sharing border and security information and consolidation of the European Border and Coastguard Agency are “essential measures to maintain free circulation of people within the Schengen area while also guaranteeing a high level of security”. 

Following the recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria, Friday’s meeting of European ministers focused on the fight against terrorism in Europe. In a joint declaration, they said external border protection is to be strengthened, the exchange of data on terrorist threats improved and cooperation between law enforcement agencies intensified.  

Keystone-SDA/jc

