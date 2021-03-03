Switzerland and China want to expand financial market cooperation - Expat Guide to Switzerland | Expatica

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer held a virtual meeting with Liu He, one of China’s four Vice-Premiers, on Wednesday to discuss reinforcing and expanding cooperation in the financial market sector.

The two ministers discussed prospects for deepening bilateral relations in the areas of stock exchange trading, sustainable financial services and wealth management, as well as central bank digital currency, the finance ministry said.

The two ministers were accompanied by representatives of the respective central banks and financial market supervisory authorities, as well as the Swiss financial sector.

The latest virtual ministerial meeting pursued the contacts already established between the financial authorities and the financial sector in Beijing in April 2017 and continued in April 2019. Parallel to the existing free-trade agreement, the financial market relations between the two countries are also to be intensified further.

The opportunities created by the liberalisation moves on the Chinese financial market are to be used for concrete cooperation projects, the finance ministry said.

Keystone-SDA/ts