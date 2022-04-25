Help the refugees

If you move around the world by choice, consider helping those forced from their homes by conflict. Donate to the UN Refugee Agency today.

Switzerland News

Home News Swiss president to meet Boris Johnson in London

Swiss president to meet Boris Johnson in London

Published on April 25, 2022
Written by swissinfo.ch
Published from Swissinfo.ch

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in London on Thursday.

The visit will focus on ways of deepening political, economic and scientific cooperation between the two countries “with a view to gauging the potential in terms of bilateral relations”, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The focus would be on trade, financial services, research and innovation, and mobility, it said.

Other topics on the agenda include Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine and its consequences, as well as the policies of Switzerland and the UK regarding Europe.

In view of the war in Ukraine, the two sides will discuss ways of strengthening European security and the rules-based international order.

Britain is Switzerland’s eighth-most important trading partner, excluding precious metals. Brexit – Britain’s decision in 2016 to leave the European Union (which it eventually did on January 31, 2020) – meant that provisions previously governed by bilateral agreements with the EU had to be agreed bilaterally with the UK. Since January 1, 2021, a number of successor agreements have been applied.

Johnson previously said he wanted to create a “Britzerland” alliance between Britain and Switzerland outside the EU.

Keystone-SDA/ts

Read more

In other news

April 26, 2022

Swiss charity raises millions for Ukrainian war victims
April 26, 2022

UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee as refugees
April 26, 2022

UBS profits rise on investment banking rebound
April 26, 2022

UN Security Council: how small states skilfully play their cards
Next Previous