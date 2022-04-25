Swiss president to meet Boris Johnson in London

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in London on Thursday.

The visit will focus on ways of deepening political, economic and scientific cooperation between the two countries “with a view to gauging the potential in terms of bilateral relations”, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The focus would be on trade, financial services, research and innovation, and mobility, it said.

Other topics on the agenda include Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine and its consequences, as well as the policies of Switzerland and the UK regarding Europe.

In view of the war in Ukraine, the two sides will discuss ways of strengthening European security and the rules-based international order.

Britain is Switzerland’s eighth-most important trading partner, excluding precious metals. Brexit – Britain’s decision in 2016 to leave the European Union (which it eventually did on January 31, 2020) – meant that provisions previously governed by bilateral agreements with the EU had to be agreed bilaterally with the UK. Since January 1, 2021, a number of successor agreements have been applied.

Johnson previously said he wanted to create a “Britzerland” alliance between Britain and Switzerland outside the EU.

Keystone-SDA/ts