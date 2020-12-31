Swiss government photo for 2021 emphasises cohesion

The Federal Council photo for 2021 shows the seven cabinet members and the Federal Chancellor as a unit. The parliament building in Bern can be seen in the background.

“It is important to me that in these difficult times we take a new look at seemingly immovable things together and impartially. Doing this, we make a concrete contribution to the cohesion of our country,” said Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who takes over the rotating Swiss presidency for 2021 on January 1, in a statement.

Parmelin is in the centre of the picture smiling, with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (who will become vice-president) to his right.

The remaining Federal Councillors are (from left) Defence Minister Viola Amherd; Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Minister Simonetta Sommaruga; Finance Minister Ueli Maurer; Interior Minister Alain Berset; and Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr is on the right of the photo.

Photographer Markus Jegerlehner used a drone to take the image with a special permit during the lockdown in May.

Keystone-SDA/ts