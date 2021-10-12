Swiss-based world cycling body helps evacuate refugees from Afghanistan

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has assisted in the evacuation of 165 refugees from Afghanistan, including female cyclists. Some 38 are being resettled in Switzerland.

In addition to cyclists, artists, journalists, a judge and human rights campaigners were among those “under threat” who have been evacuated from Afghan soil, the UCI said in a press release on Monday.

Thirty-eight of the evacuees, who have arrived in Europe via Albania, are being resettled in Switzerland, with the others going to Canada, France, Israel and the United States.

The UCI, which is based in Aigle in western Switzerland, said it had partnered with Sylvan Adams, owner of the UCI WorldTeam Israel Start-Up Nation, the NGO IsraAID, various governments, the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) and the world football governing body FIFA to help the people leave Afghan soil.

“It is very important for the UCI to make a commitment to the members of the cycling family who are suffering due to the current situation in Afghanistan,” said UCI President David Lappartient.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the governments of Switzerland, France, Canada, Albania, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and other countries which have worked on this project.”

The 38 people who have arrived in Switzerland – 24 women, 14 men – have been welcomed by Swiss government officials and have been directed to the relevant bodies to settle their legal status, UCI said.

“Switzerland had already agreed on this evacuation under humanitarian visas in the second half of August, as these were particularly vulnerable people who appeared to be at considerable risk,” it added.

UCI added that those in Switzerland would be allowed to use their training facilities at the World Cycling Centre located in Aigle.

Pressure to accept more

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Switzerland has been under pressure to accept more refugees fleeing the country.

Switzerland agreed in August to take in about 230 Afghan refugees but hesitated when asked to increase this quota.

“We have to be realistic,” Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said. “Providing help on the ground and ensuring the evacuation of Swiss nationals and local employees of the Swiss development agency take priority for the government.”

The 230 Afghan refugees – local employees of the Swiss development agency and their families – are part of a total annual contingent of 800 vulnerable people from conflicts around the world to be granted asylum in Switzerland this year.

