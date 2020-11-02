Swiss bacon, ham and cherry liqueur cake get EU protection

Valais raw ham and bacon, as well as Zug-style Kirsch cake, will be protected from imitation in the European Union (EU).

The three Swiss regional specialties will be protected in the EU by an agreement that entered into force on November 1. In return, Switzerland will protect 77 additional traditional products from the EU.

The act protecting the three Swiss products has been ratified by the Joint Committee on Agriculture between Switzerland and the EU, the Federal Office for Agriculture said on Monday. The regional delicacies, which already enjoy Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status in Switzerland, will now also be safe against imitation and fraudulent use in the EU.

Since December 1, 2011, Bern and Brussels have agreed to mutually recognise products with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status. Dry-cured beef from eastern Switzerland (Bündnerfleisch) and the circular Monk’s head cheese (Tête de Moine) from western Switzerland are already part of this agreement. The addition of other Swiss designations should be negotiated at the beginning of next year.

Keystone-SDA/ac