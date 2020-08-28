‘Schwesterlein’ chosen to represent Switzerland at the Oscars

The film Schwesterlein (My Little Sister) will represent Switzerland at the Oscars in the international feature film category. Whether it is selected for the shortlist will be announced in February.

The film, by Lausanne directors Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond, tells the story of Lisa, a playwright who has stopped writing and is trying to get her twin brother Sven, a famous but seriously ill actor, back on stage. To do so, she is prepared to do anything, even risk her marriage.

“Sensitively and without sentimentality, the two directors […] tell the story of an extraordinary sibling relationship, creating a universal drama about family, dying and responsibility as well as the existential force of art,” said the jury in a statement from the Federal Office of Culture on Friday.

Schwesterlein will be released in cinemas on September 3 in German-speaking Switzerland and on September 16 in French-speaking Switzerland.

Standing ovation

The film was produced by Vega Film in Zurich, in collaboration with the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (swissinfo.ch’s parent company) and ARTE GEIE. It premiered in competition at the Berlinale, where it received a standing ovation.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will publish the shortlist in February and the five Oscar-nominated films in the international feature film category on March 15. The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on April 25.

Keystone-SDA/ts