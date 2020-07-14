Recruit dies in training in southern Switzerland

The Swiss military justice office is investigating the death of a recruit who passed away during a march on Tuesday.

He was found dead after failing to reach the finish line of the 6.5-kilometre trail, which recruits of the grenadier school in Isone, canton Ticino, were to complete on an individual basis.

Neither first aid efforts nor civilian rescue forces could resuscitate the recruit, according to the defence ministry.

The relatives have been informed; care teams are offering support both to them and to the deceased’s comrades.

The Swiss army selects fit and athletic young people for grenadier training, spokesman Stefan Hofer told Keystone-SDA on Tuesday. He noted that the selection criteria are strict and involve various tests.

Hofer told Swiss public radio, SRF, that the recruit had been carrying 15 kilograms of gear.

Over the past 35 years, eight Swiss recruits have died for medical reasons.