Opposition rising to Zemmour conference in Geneva

Some 60 associations, unions and parties are preparing to oppose the arrival in Geneva next week of controversial French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour.

Zemmour, who has two convictions for hate speech but has risen in opinion polls as a potential French presidential candidate, is expected in Geneva on Wednesday, November 24 for a public discussion moderated by Swiss lawyer Marc Bonnant.

But an anti-fascist assembly of some 60 entities told the media in Geneva on Friday they planned to “leave no room for speeches that normalise fascism and racism” and that they expect “a huge multicultural and anti-fascist demonstration”. They have applied for an official authorisation to demonstrate.

The organisers hope to start near the train station, and then move to the place where Zemmour will give his lecture, although this has not yet been revealed. The City of Geneva has refused to rent one of its halls “because of the risk to public order”.

An online petition calling on Geneva authorities to ban the conference has gathered more than 2,250 signatures. Another petition by the Association of French Emigrants, defending the event on grounds of freedom of expression, has so far gathered 700 names.

Geneva mayor Frédérique Perler told Swiss national broadcaster RTS on Sunday that allowing Zemmour to hold a conference in Geneva would be against the city’s values and that he was not welcome. But the cantonal authorities, to whom the ultimate decision falls, have not decided to ban it, saying the conference does not, as it stands, constitute a risk to public order.

