Most students find their studies a struggle in Switzerland

Published on November 22, 2021
Written by swissinfo.ch
swissinfo.ch

Switzerland’s Federal Statistics Office (FSO) says 57% of students are experiencing difficulties in their studies and one in ten would like to quit.

A third of students (33%) report difficulties with the content of their studies, according to data published on Monday. About one in four (24%) find lack of motivation to be a stumbling block.

Other common challenges for students – particularly those over the age of 30 – include financial issues (17%) and personal issues (17%). Students whose parents have no further education encounter more hurdles overall than their counterparts. This is the case for 7% of students.

Among university students, those studying natural sciences or medicine and pharmacy are more likely to find their studies challenging (42% and 39% respectively). In contrast, only 30% of students in the humanities find their subject matter difficult.

The survey was conducted during the spring semester of 2020 using an online questionnaire. A total of 26,685 students took part in the survey, which corresponds to a net response rate of 75%.

