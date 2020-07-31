Infamous Asian giant hornet spotted in Geneva

A specimen of the world’s biggest hornet species has been identified in the Swiss city of Geneva making it the third observation in the country.

An individual insect was collected for the first time in Geneva on Tuesday and formally identified by specialists. This is the third observation in Switzerland of this invasive exotic insect which represents a threat to beehives. Adults decapitate honeybees and feed their bodies to their young. No permanent settlement of this undesirable species has yet been confirmed in the country.

Captured by a local resident, the approximately 2inch (5cm) hornet was likely transported accidentally into the country. Authorities suspect it could have entered Geneva in a shipment of fruit. The Asian giant hornet is a native of East Asia and has been spreading in Europe since its first known arrival in southwestern France in 2004. Since then, it has made its presence felt in most of France.

The Geneva authorities had set up an alert system several years ago to identify the presence of the insect. Residents are asked to report any sighting to the local officials.

The discovery of two Asian giant hornets in Washington State in the US this year created a furore. They have been nicknamed ‘murder hornet’ as their stings can cause great pain and occasionally result in death. In Japan, where they are commonly found, around 30 to 50 people are killed every year by the creatures, according to researchers. While their sting toxicity is comparable to that of a bee, the hornet is capable of stinging multiple times.



SDA-Keystone/ac