Foreign minister celebrates Swiss diplomacy milestones in Iran

As part of his official visit to Iran, Ignazio Cassis marked 100 years of Swiss diplomatic presence in Persia and 40 years of representing US interests in the country.

On Sunday, Cassis visited the Swiss embassy foreign interests section which has been representing US interests in Iran for 40 years. Switzerland has been serving as an intermediary between the two countries since 1980 after the collapse of diplomatic relations between them. As part of its unique role, Switzerland helped secure the release of US detainee Michael White from an Iranian prison in June.

The Alpine nation has also offered its services as a protecting power mandates for Iran in Saudi Arabia and for Saudi Arabia in Iran since 2017. Since 2019 it has also represented Iran’s interests in Canada.

Cassis also opened an exhibition at the Negarestan Garden in Tehran on the history of Swiss-Iranian bilateral relations. The exhibition showcases 100 years of Swiss diplomatic presence in Iran.

The Swiss foreign minister also met the speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday but key meetings with Iran’s leaders are scheduled for Monday. Cassis will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani. Issues for discussion on the agenda include human rights, the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement, the nuclear deal and the situation in the Middle East.

Not everyone is pleased about Cassis’ visit to Iran. Some raised the issue of the regime’s crackdown on protests in Isfahan in 2018 in response to the minister’s tweet from the city on Saturday.

swissinfo.ch/ac