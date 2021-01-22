Croatia earthquake: Swiss respond to appeal for help

Switzerland is to supply emergency shelters to families left homeless after a strong earthquake in Croatia in December.

Thousands of people lost their homes in the 6.4 strength quake, which hit the Sisak-Moslavina region of central Croatia on December 29, 2020. At least seven people died and more than 20 were injured.

The tremor was felt as far away as the Croatian capital Zagreb, located 50 kilometres away from the epicenter and shockwaves were felt in neighbouring countries, according to a statement by the Swiss Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) released on Friday.

It was the second quake to strike the area in two days.

Croatia has appealed for containers and other shelters for around 1,200 families whose homes have been completely destroyed. Swiss Humanitarian Aid, which is part of the FDFA; will provide 20 mobile housing units for 100 people until the end of January. 12 sanitary facilities were follow on later.

A total of CHF400,000 (little over $450,000) has been allocated to the relief operation.

The FDFA said that two experts had already visited Croatia to help implement Swiss relief efforts and to consult with the civil protection authorities.

“The priority was to house these people quickly, mainly because of the harsh winter conditions,” said architect Rolf Grossenbacher in a FDFA news item marking the two experts’ return. The other expert, Michael Stoller, will return to Croatia in the next few days with the mobile homes.