Cartoonist lightshow brightens up Geneva nights - Expat Guide to Switzerland | Expatica

Published on March 20, 2021

People in Geneva can now enjoy free night-time projections of 54 works by French cartoonist Sempé around the city’s Parc des Bastions.

This is the first time that the French cartoonist’s drawings have been shown in such a monumental way, according to the Geneva literary society, which organised the show. It said on Saturday that it wants to bring a bit of “joy, lightness and poetry” to city dwellers struggling under the weight of the health crisis.

The show is entitled “Spring with Sempé” and runs until April 7. From dusk until 11pm, his works are being projected onto facades of emblematic places in the heart of Geneva.

Jean-Jacques Sempé, 88, is known particularly for a series of children’s books, “Le Petit Nicolas”, and his drawings have featured on the cover of the New Yorker. The Geneva literary society said his works are not only poetic but also “a radical remedy against gloom”.

Keystone-SDA/jc

