Bye bye Bern: Moutier to join canton Jura by 2026

The cantons of Bern and Jura have signed a road map on the politically delicate issue of how the town of Moutier will move from canton Bern to neighbouring canton Jura.

The aim is for the switch to take place by 2026 at the latest, the two cantons said on Wednesday.

Until then there is still much to be settled. Negotiations will be prepared and coordinated by delegations, who will be appointed by the two cantonal governments.

In 2017, after decades of separatist activism, residents voted narrowly in favour of a change of canton, but the Bernese judicial authorities declared the result null and void owing to irregularities and accusations of electoral tourism. In an unprecedented second vote earlier this year, almost 55% of voters confirmed that they did want to leave Bern.

On Wednesday both sides said what was needed were “balanced and pragmatic solutions in the interest of the citizens of both cantons”.

They said they were committed to “calm cooperation” at all levels and “will do everything in their power to eliminate any difficulties”. If necessary, the cantons can ask the federal justice ministry to mediate.

Keystone-SDA/ts