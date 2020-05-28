Swiss seniors fear decline in relationship with youth after pandemic

A representative survey by Pro Senectute shows that nearly two-thirds of participants over 50 were worried about long-term marginalisation.

A vast majority of people over 65 received support, mainly from family, during the Covid-19 confinement, the organisation, which champions the rights of the elderly, said on Thursday. However, concern that relationships with young people will become more fragile after the crisis was particularly strong among those aged 50-65.

“We have to take this uncertainty very seriously,” said Alain Huber, director of Pro Senectute. “The successful model we have in Switzerland is based on intergenerational cooperation and this guarantees well-being and stability.”

Among the 1,200 survey participants, three-quarters of those over 75 said they had received help in their daily lives during the crisis – extrapolated to the whole population, this represents more than 500,000 people. Just over half of people aged 65-74 had received support. Family (67%), neighbours (19%), friends (12%) and organisations (6%) were the main sources of help.

More than 70% of respondents also believed that intergenerational solidarity had improved in the short-term during confinement, when those over 65 in particular were advised to stay at home.













Keystone-SDA/gw





