Swiss applaud medical staff from balconies and windows 

Many people across Switzerland, confined or working at home because of the coronavirus, came out onto balconies and windows at 12.30pm on Friday, clapping and expressing their thanks and solidarity with the country’s health workers.

Similar shows of solidarity have also been taking place this week at 9pm.

“Thanks to the ambulance drivers, the hospital laundry workers, the nurses, the doctors in intensive care,” government spokesman André Simonazzi tweeted on Friday. “The Federal Council thanks everyone in the health sector for their tireless efforts.” Thanks were also extended to all those working in transport, logistics and the food sector.

Meanwhile, two Swiss NGOs said they were giving roses that had been intended for fundraising to hospitals, retirement homes and old people’s homes.

Bread for All and the Swiss Catholic Lenten Fund said the alternative action to the traditional Lent sale of fair trade roses, cancelled because of coronavirus, is intended to thank the nursing staff for their commitment in this crisis situation.













keystone-SDA/jc






