Toxic data: 40,000 cases of poisoning logged in 2020

Published on January 07, 2021

Over half of all cases reported last year involved children who accidentally ingested toxic substances. Overall, the number of cases rose by 2% on 2019.

Some 40,000 cases of poisoning were logged in 2020 by the Tox Info Suisse organisation, which has been providing advice – emergency and preventative – to citizens since 1966.

Of these, over half (54%) involved children, the large majority of whom (84%) still hadn’t started school. Medicines (35.8%), household products (25.3%) and plants were responsible for almost three-quarters of all cases.

Tox Info Suisse said that while cases involving children are generally accidents, the majority of adult problems stem from suicide attempts (69%) and substance abuse cases (14%).

Once again, a large amount of consultations (806) were offered to people who poisoned themselves with bad mushrooms. Mushroom-gathering is a popular Autumn activity in Switzerland, though not without (growing) danger.

Overall, Tox Info Suisse said, the number of consultations rose by 2% on 2019; the number of views of the group’s website, on the other hand, jumped by 28% to 645,000.

