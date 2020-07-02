Switzerland publishes list of ‘high risk’ travel quarantine countries

The United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Brazil are among 29 countries listed as posing a high risk of coronavirus infection by the Swiss authorities. From July 6, travellers entering Switzerland from these countries must go into quarantine for ten days.

The Federal Office of Public health published the list on Thursday as part of new measures taken by the Swiss authorities to prevent a second wave of the pandemic. Infection rates have been increasing in the last week, sometimes rising to above 100 on certain days.

The authorities fear that the rise in infections may in part be explained by people arriving from abroad or Swiss people travelling to high risk countries and bringing the virus back when they return.

Serbia and Kosovo are also included on the list because large populations of migrants from these countries have settled in Switzerland and regularly return to visit relatives.

The full list, in alphabetical order, is: Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Iraq, Israel, Kosovo, Kuwait, Moldova, North Macedonia, Oman, Panama, Peru, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Serbia, South Africa, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States.

The list of high risk countries will be continuously updated by the health authorities.

People arriving into Switzerland from these countries are required to report to the cantonal authorities after entry. Airline and coach companies are instructed not to transport sick passengers.

On June 15, Switzerland opened its borders to all European Schengen states as well as Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and the United Kingdom. There are tentative plans to increase access from a range of other countries from July 20.

swissinfo.ch/mga