Help the refugees

If you move around the world by choice, consider helping those forced from their homes by conflict. Donate to the UN Refugee Agency today.

Switzerland News

Home News Toblerone chocolate to lose ‘Switzerland’ label

Toblerone chocolate to lose ‘Switzerland’ label

Published on 24/06/2022
Published from AFP.com

Toblerone will have to drop “Switzerland” from its packaging as the mountain-shaped chocolate will no longer be exclusively produced in its home country from 2023.

Established in 1908 in the Tobler family factory, the triangular chocolate has been produced in Bern, in the heart of the Alpine country.

But the brand’s owner, American food giant Mondelez International, said Toblerone will open a new production line in Slovakia by the end of the year “to respond to the growing demand”.

Mondelez International told AFP in an emailed statement that it was continuing to invest in the Bern plant.

The launch of a production line in Slovakia, where Mondelez also produces Milka and Suchard chocolates, “will unlock significant capacity” at the Bern site, which will eventually allow to “manufacture millions of additional bars,” Mondelez said.

“For legal reasons, the changes we are bringing to our production require us to adjust our packaging to comply with the Swiss law, particularly to remove the word ‘Switzerland’ from the packaging front,” the company said.

Toblerone produces seven billion chocolate bars a year, with 97 percent of the production exported to 120 countries. They are ubiquitous at airport duty-free shops.

noo/sta/lth

In other news

June 25, 2022

Swiss messenger app fined under Russian anti-terror law
June 25, 2022

Spanish reporter nabs top prize at Bern’s True Story Award
June 25, 2022

Can artificial intelligence and democracy co-exist?
June 24, 2022

European festivals should not be scrapped due to monkeypox: WHO
Next Previous