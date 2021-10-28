Summer storms drive Swiss insurers’ largest payout since deadly 2005 flood

The violent storms that hit Switzerland this summer will cost the country’s insurance sector CHF2.2 billion ($2.4 billion), according to the umbrella Swiss Insurance Association (SIA). That represents the second largest payout since 2005.

Natural disasters came with particularly high price tag this summer. Switzerland endured hail, floods and storms between mid-June and July. Central cantons were the hardest hit in terms of material damages.

But the association on Thursday said that preventive measures taken in recent years, particularly against flooding, had helped keep costs in check. Only 2005 proved more expensive for the sector and that was largely due to damages relating to flooding and high water in what Switzerland remembers as the “flood of the century.”

Since then, authorities have built facilities around rivers and lakes to drain or collect flood water

Approximately half of the 2021 costs will be borne by the 19 cantonal insurance institutions (ECA), with the remainder being borne by private companies, the association said.

Two-tier protection system

It also noted that the Swiss system of double coverage for damage caused by natural disasters is as an advantage for the country.

The ECA – which is indispensable in most cantons – covers damage to buildings caused by floods and storms. At the same time, private insurers offer solutions to protect personal effects and vehicles.

Worldwide, natural catastrophes cost the insurance industry $40 billion (CHF37 billion) in the first half of 2021, according to reinsurer Swiss Re.

Keystone-SDA/ds