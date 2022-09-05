Help the refugees

Renewables share of electricity inches up in Switzerland

Published on 05/09/2022
Some 80% of all electricity flowing from Swiss sockets originated from renewable energy sources last year, compared to 76% in 2020.

Most renewable electricity came from hydropower plants (68%), followed by photovoltaics (11%), wind and biomass, according to official figures released on Monday.

The proportion of electricity generated by so-called new renewable energy sources (sun, wind, biomass and smaller hydropower projects) increased from 10.3% in 2020 to 11.5% in 2021.

Most renewable energy was produced within Switzerland: for example, 76% of all hydropower and 79% of new renewables.

The proportion of electricity originating from coal powered sources remained largely the same (1.87% in 2021 compared to 1.8% in 2020).

The amount of electricity produced by domestic nuclear power plants fell from 19.9% in 2020 to 18.5% in 2021.

Since 2005, Swiss electricity suppliers have been legally obliged to disclose the origin and composition of electricity they supply.

A similar certificate of origin system has also been introduced for energy providers situated in neighbouring countries. This means that, from 2021, no electricity from unknown sources – so-called grey electricity – is permitted in Switzerland.

