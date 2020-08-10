Leading Swiss climate researcher dies in accident

Konrad Steffen, a prominent Swiss researcher on climate change, has died in an accident in Greenland.

The 68-year-old was killed in an accident at a weather station, known as Swiss camp, at the weekend, officials said on Monday.

Steffen, a dual Swiss/American who headed the Federal Office for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research since 2012, has regularly conducting research into climate change in the Arctic and Antarctic for more than 40 years.

“With Koni’s Steffen’s death, we have lost a uniquely kind and committed colleague. Everyone in the ETH Domain is greatly saddened by this loss,” Michael Hengartner, the chairman of the board of the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich is quoted as saying in a statement.

Steffen had a successful career as scientist after his doctorate in 1984 and he taught at the University of Boulder, Colorado.

From 2012 he was also professor for climate and cryosphere at the Federal Institutes of Technology in Zurich and in Lausanne.