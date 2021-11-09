COP26 blog: Live from Glasgow

SWI swissinfo.ch is on the ground at the climate conference in Glasgow. Here’s what is happening.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

It’s all about the money

With the clock ticking ahead of the officially scheduled end of the UN climate summit on Friday, Swiss Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga arrived a day earlier than planned in Glasgow. “The negotiations are at an important point right now. That is why the ministers are now intervening directly,” the federal councillor tweeted, adding, “At COP 26 I am committed to clear rules that apply to everyone.”

The second week began with delegates deliberating over the long-deliberated issue of adaptation finance for developing countries and that of financial compensation of loss and damage from climate change to the most vulnerable of communities.

The two issues have long been sticking points in climate negotiations, and are closely linked to the wider issue of climate finance from the global north to the south, which has yet to reach its target goal of $100 billion per year, set in 2009.

Discussions on these matters, which small island states and other countries on the frontlines of climate change say are vital to them, continued into Tuesday. Humanitarian organisations, which have upped their presence and voice in Glasgow, added to calls for more international adaptation finance.

This morning a group of aid organisations, including Geneva-based UNHCR, issued warnings that the sector has “reached its limit”, and that without the right financing arriving early and going to communities, that it will collapse.

Hans Joerg Strohmeyer, policy development chief at the United Nations Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted that of the 15 countries most affected by climate change globally, 12 are already receiving humanitarian assistance.

“We are already serving 130 million people today with a funding gap of 30%. We are hoping to cap global warming at 1.5 °C. That would be 0.3 °C more than what we have today, with not enough money to serve 130 million with what they need. Imagine 2.7 °C or beyond!,” Strohmeyer said.

The World Health Organization meanwhile announced a partnership with the UK government and the UN Framework Conference on Climate Change, leading the talks here, to develop climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems.



Monday, November 8, 2021

The last stretch : COP26 talks resume after weekend break

A day after delegates at the United Nations climate summit here were given an official rest day with the conference venue remaining closed, the final week of what some have called the “last ditch” talks, resumed Monday. Officials, civil society advocates, and journalists shuffled back into the sprawling venue on the River Clyde to get back to work.

The first days of the meeting had seen a series of major announcements by groups of countries, including a pact on reducing deforestation, methane gases and coal production, as well as new net zero pledges by major emitters. But the real work of the negotiators, to clarify any undefined procedures in the Paris Agreement is still far from finished.

Discussions continue on rules for global carbon markets, or carbon offsetting by wealthy countries, and pressure is growing for real results as well as greater ambition. Some participants are calling for more regular updates of carbon cutting pledges to two years, as opposed to the five years that the EU and Switzerland agree to.

With Monday’s theme at the conference being Adaptation and Loss and Damage, indigenous leaders and small island states on the climate frontlines are hoping to be heard, and not drown out by an expected speech from former US president Barack Obama.

Some 100,000 protesters who filled the city center on Saturday are hoping that negotiators will deliver and wrap up the essential loose ends that spell out guidelines in the Paris treaty. After the annual talks were delayed by a year due to the pandemic, 2030, the year that many scientists say is a point of no return on aggressive to climate action, is now even closer away. A recent report by the Geneva-based Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the critical threshold of 1.5 °C warming is expected in the next 20 years.