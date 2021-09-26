Switzerland News

Supporters of foreigner voting rights suffer setback

Published on September 26, 2021

Voters in canton Solothurn have thrown out a proposal to give its more than 100 municipalities the right to grant non-Swiss residents a say in local matters.

Official results from Sunday’s ballot show 73.2% of voters rejecting the left-wing initiative, according to the Solothurn cantonal authorities.

The proposal by the Young Socialist group was defeated despite backing from the cantonal government.

Centrist and right-wing parties opposed the plans, saying foreigners should first seek a Swiss passport before getting a say in local politics.

So far, eight of the country’s 26 cantons have granted rights to foreigners with a permanent residence permit. In French-speaking Switzerland, foreigners also have the right to take part in cantonal votes.

