Cartoons – capturing freedom of expression

Caricatures, political cartoons – these are often fun or at least make you smile. But they are also key for expressing freedom of speech. SWI swissinfo.ch brings you a selection of the best cartoons from around the world.

Almost anything – or anyone – can be a target. Many a powerful figure has been skewered by a cartoonist’s sharp pen over lies, machinations or crimes.

There’s usually a touch of anarchy in these cartoons as well. But they are not just a means of provocation. Faced with often shocking world events, cartoons – by testing the limits of decency and what is acceptable – are often the best way of highlighting the inacceptable, incomprehensible or intolerable.

Cartoons are both a strong plea for and a stress test for freedom, tolerance and a society’s ability for conduct a dialogue. And this no matter whether you live in a dictatorship or a democracy.