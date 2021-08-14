Winners announced at Locarno Film Festival

“Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash” has been named the best movie at the 74th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

The film by Indonesian director Edwin, based on the novel of the same title by Eka Kurniawan, was awarded the Golden Leopard prize by an international jury.

A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Italian director Dario Argento, whose work in the horror genre, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s, has earned him the nickname “The Master of Horror”.

Awards for Best Director went to Abel Ferrara for “Zeros and Ones”, to Anastasiya Krasovskaya for best actress in the movie “Gerda” and to Mohamed Mellali and Valero Escolar as Best Actors in “Sis Dies Corrents” (The Odd-Job Men).

“Jiao Tang Hui” (A New Old Play), by Qiu Jiongjiong, won the Special Jury Prize.

The only Swiss film in this year’s competition, “Soul Of A Beast” by Lorenz Merz, received a special mention.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced last year’s Locarno Film Festival to go forward only as a virtual event, but cinema goers this year were able to enjoy 209 films and 310 screenings over 11 days at the outdoor venue in southern Switzerland.

swissinfo.ch/mga