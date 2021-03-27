‘My Little Sister’ is the big winner at Swiss Film Awards - Expat Guide to Switzerland | Expatica

Winning five out of six nominations – including best film – the drama Petite sœur (My Little Sister) received more recognition than any other movie at this year’s Swiss Film Awards.

It’s the story of a stalled playwright trying to help her twin brother, a famous actor, stay on stage despite being seriously ill. Directed by Véronique Reymond and Stéphanie Chuat, the film also took the top prize in the screenplay, cinematography, editing and supporting actress categories.

The award for best actress went to Sarah Spale (41), who played a drug-addicted mother in Platzspitzbaby – a story set in Zurich in 1995, as the open drug scene was winding down. Last month the Swiss Association of Film Journalists named it the best of 2020, followed by a film called Mare and then Petite sœur (Schwesterlein in German).

There was no prize for best actor at the 24th annual Swiss Film Awards because there were too few films with male leads.

The Friday night ceremony in Geneva also honored 91-year-old actress Liselotte Pulver for her life’s work, including roles in Douglas Sirk’s A Time to Love and a Time to Die and Billy Wilder’s One, Two, Three.