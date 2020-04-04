Giacometti’s lost works reappear at Paris show
Famed Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti destroyed many of his own works and lost countless others. Using photos of his mythical Parisian studio, his namesake institute has reconstructed some of these forgotten and little-known sculptures. The room where Giacometti set up home with his brother Diego in 1926 is miniscule. A mere 24m2 on the ground floor of a house on rue Hippolyte-Maindron in Paris, it had no toilet or running water. Water had had to be fetched from outside. Alberto slept on a small bed at the back of the room, while the younger Diego made do with the mezzanine. In 1948, Swiss photographer Ernst Scheidegger paid the artist a visit. “Alberto’s cramped and crowded studio […] where he had been working for 20 years, had no comforts, but every object, every inch of wall space carried signs of his work,” Scheidegger wrote in his book, Traces of a Friendship. “If Alberto was away […] he was usually in one of two cafés located at the intersection of Rue Didot …