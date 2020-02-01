Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran starts up with trial run

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran, which started trial operations this, has been welcomed by Swiss and US authorities.

The project, in the works since late 2018, aims to provide a secure channel for essential aid goods to reach Iran without falling foul of the sanctions regime imposed on the Middle East state by the US.

The first trial began on Thursday with an initial payment for a shipment of cancer drugs and drugs required for organ transplants to Iran worth €2.3 million (CHF2.5 million), the Swiss government said.

On Friday, US Ambassador to Switzerland Ed McMullan praised the programme. “For the first time in history, we can be sure that the aid is really getting to Iranian people – and not being embezzled by the regime,” he told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

Erwin Bollinger from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) also said that Swiss authorities were “proud and happy” about the channel, and that a wider-ranging version to allow Swiss firms conduct safe business in Iran would soon also be ready.

“There are still some technical and legal questions that must be clarified with the US, but it’s only a matter of a few weeks,” Bollinger said.

Food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies are exempt from sanctions that Washington reimposed last year after US President Donald Trump walked away from a 2015 international deal over Iran’s nuclear programme.

But the US measures targeting everything from oil sales to shipping and financial activities have deterred several foreign banks from doing business with the Islamic Republic – including humanitarian deals – just as Iran grappled with major protests.













Reuters/SRF/ts,dos





