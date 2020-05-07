Swiss companies free to pay dividends despite bailouts
Swiss companies that receive state bailouts during the coronavirus pandemic will still be allowed to pay dividends to shareholders. A divided parliament eventually rejected calls to ban the billions that are expected to be paid out by firms this year. During a hotly debated session on Thursday, the House of Representatives initially backed a proposal to prevent companies issuing dividends if they receive taxpayer money to cope with the pandemic. But the Senate later killed the proposal by decisively rejecting the measure. Switzerland is expected to foot a bill of around CHF6 billion ($6.2 billion) to subsidise the wages of workers who have been put on reduced hours during the Covid-19 crisis. The number of companies and workers that have applied for this insurance far outstrips any other economic crisis. “Companies will benefit from this money, so it is justifiable that they will not pay dividends in return,” said left-wing Social Democrat party politician Mattea Meyer. …