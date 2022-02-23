Geldcast Update: The future of money

More than 80% of central banks around the world are looking into central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The Swiss National Bank is one of them. What is in store for us?

In just three years from now the eurozone could have a digital euro to complement cash and bank balances, according to the European Central Bank.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is also looking into an e-franc: for the time being only for use between banks. But here, too, clever minds are already thinking about what a broad introduction of CBDCs could mean.

Would they make the financial system more stable? And would the SNB even be allowed to introduce an e-franc for the general population, given that voters roundly rejected a “sovereign money initiative” in 2018? Find out this and more in the latest Geldcast update.

From stock exchanges and bitcoin to inflation and monetary policy – the Geldcast update features the latest from the world of international finance. Clear and entertaining for everyone who wants to stay up to date. The podcast is hosted by monetary economist and business journalist Fabio Canetg.