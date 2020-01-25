Anti-5G protests held across Switzerland

Some 2,000 people have turned out across Switzerland to protest against the spread of 5G mobile technology, according to the organizers.

They turned out in 16 Swiss towns, including Bern, Zurich and in front of the United Nations building in Geneva.

The protests are part of an international campaign called by Stop5Ginternational.org, which wants people to “rise up against the threat of 5G wireless technology to public health, the environment, and to our privacy”. Similar demonstrations have taken place in some 30 countries.

According to the protesters, numerous scientists have warned of health, environmental, security and other risks attached to the introduction of 5G.

Telecoms operators in Switzerland are already rolling out the new high-speed mobile technology. The federal government has not yet issued guidelines and an expert report it commissioned last year proved inconclusive.

Keystone-SDA/jc





