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Best expat health insurance providers 2026

Moving abroad comes with unique healthcare challenges. We've compared the top international health insurance providers so you can find the right coverage — at the right price.

Editor's top picks
Save 10%*
Cigna Global logo

Cigna Global

Expat health insurance

From
$100/mo
Coverage
Worldwide
Plans
3 plans
Support
24/7 multilingual
  • Full newborn & pediatric coverage
  • Multi-child premium discounts
  • Premium maternity & dental care
Get a quote

No commitment required · *T&Cs apply

Best for Flexible Cover
Feather logo

Feather

Expat health insurance

From
€72/mo
Coverage
EU/Schengen
Plans
2 plans
Support
English-speaking
  • Visa & residence permit compliant
  • No lock-in - cancel anytime
  • Digital claims, instant certificate on signup
Get a quote

No commitment required

Best for Budget
April International logo

April International

Expat health insurance

From
$80/mo
Coverage
Worldwide cover
Plans
4 plans
Support
24/7 support
  • Easy digital claims
  • Preventative care included
  • Lowest rates for digital nomads
Get a quote

No commitment required

Our picks are based on independent research and may include our paid partners. .

Compare all providers

Click any row to expand full details. Use filters to narrow your comparison.

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Allianz Care logo
Allianz CareGet a quote
Monthly Premium
From $100/mo
Annual Deductibles
It varies depending on region/plan
Co-payments
It varies depending on region/plan
Plans Available
Care, Flexicare, Specialised Plans (region specific)
Country Coverage
Worldwide (U.S. add-on)
Repatriation
Available on all plans
Plans Included
In-patient treatment, Day-care treatment, Hospital accommodation, Intensive care, Surgical fee, Maternity
Optional Add-ons
Dental plan
Customer Service
24/7 multilingual
Preventative Care
Available
Making a Claim
App reimbursement
Cigna Global logo
Cigna GlobalGet a quote
Monthly Premium
From $100/mo
Annual Deductibles
$0 – $10,000
Co-payments
0-30% cost share
Plans Available
Silver, Gold, Platinum
Country Coverage
Worldwide (U.S. add-on available)
Repatriation
Add-on available
Plans Included
Cancer treatment, mental health, inpatient care
Optional Add-ons
Vision, dental, evacuation, maternity
Customer Service
24/7 multilingual
Preventative Care
Included
Making a Claim
Usually direct billing, sometimes reimbursement
April International logo
April InternationalGet a quote
Monthly Premium
From $80/mo
Annual Deductibles
From $0–$5,000
Co-payments
0–30% options
Plans Available
4 flexible plans
Country Coverage
Worldwide cover
Repatriation
Included
Plans Included
4 core plans
Optional Add-ons
Custom add-ons
Customer Service
24/7 support
Preventative Care
Included
Making a Claim
Easy digital claims
Partenamut logo
PartenamutGet a quote
Monthly Premium
From €14.75/mo
Annual Deductibles
Not applicable to basic mutual health insurance
Co-payments
Statutory co-payments apply
Plans Available
Basic/Optional
Country Coverage
Belgium
Repatriation
Not included in basic cover
Plans Included
Belgian compulsory health insurance + 70+ additional benefits
Optional Add-ons
Hospitalia hospital insurance & Dentalia Up dental insurance
Customer Service
Multilingual support
Preventative Care
70+ additional health & wellbeing benefits
Making a Claim
Online customer area & mobile app
Expat Insure logo
Expat InsureGet a quote
Monthly Premium
Varies
Annual Deductibles
Flexible deductible options
Co-payments
Included with many plans, with higher tiers offering broader benefits and higher limits.
Plans Available
Multiple leading insurers
Country Coverage
Worldwide
Repatriation
Available on some plans
Plans Included
Choose worldwide, worldwide excluding the USA, or regional cover depending on your destination. and plan
Optional Add-ons
Dental, maternity and more
Customer Service
Expert support
Preventative Care
Available on selected plans
Making a Claim
Insurer-supported claims
Feather logo
FeatherGet a quote
Monthly Premium
From €72/mo
Annual Deductibles
Optional deductible
Co-payments
Varies by plan
Plans Available
2 plans
Country Coverage
EU/Schengen
Repatriation
Included
Plans Included
Hospital, outpatient and cancer care
Optional Add-ons
Premium benefit upgrades
Customer Service
English-speaking
Preventative Care
Included after waiting period
Making a Claim
Online reimbursement

Prices and coverage details are indicative. Verify with the provider before purchasing.

6 providers compared
Updated November 2026

How to choose expat health insurance

Choosing international health insurance as an expat requires balancing cost, coverage geography, and the specific health risks in your destination country. Here are the key factors to consider:

Coverage area

Check whether the plan covers your host country and whether you need USA coverage (which significantly raises premiums).

Deductible vs premium

A higher annual deductible lowers your monthly premium — useful if you're generally healthy.

Direct billing

Some insurers pay hospitals directly; others require you to pay upfront and claim reimbursement.

Family plans

If moving with dependents, compare family premiums and whether maternity is included or an add-on.

FAQ

Health insurance abroad

What do I need to receive healthcare abroad?

Do I need private health insurance abroad?

Does the package cover family members?

Are there any restrictions, limitations, or exclusions on the policy, e.g., relating to age or pre-existing conditions?

What's a coverage gap and could I be affected?

Do I have medical insurance coverage while I travel?

What treatments are covered?

How straightforward is the process for making a claim?