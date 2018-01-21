UKIP leader loses ruling committee confidence vote

The leader of the fringe UK Independence Party (UKIP) lost a confidence vote held by its ruling committee Sunday, following a scandal involving offensive messages sent by his former girlfriend.

The decision by the national executive of the right-wing British political group, a driving force behind the 2016 Brexit referendum, means Henry Bolton will face another no-confidence vote of the party's entire membership.

"The committee took the decision to hold a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Henry Bolton," UKIP's ruling committee said in a statement.

"The vote was carried unanimously with the exception of the leader."

It added their decision would "allow the membership of UKIP the democratic opportunity to decide to endorse or reject that vote of no confidence."

The party said the vote would be held within 28 days "unless Henry Bolton resigns in the meantime".

Bolton, a former Army officer, insisted ahead of the meeting that he would not quit and said forcing him out would mean "the party is probably over".

He claimed a contest to replace him "would be financially almost unviable" and told ITV's Peston On Sunday: "I don't believe I have done anything wrong."

The under-fire leader has faced a wave of calls to resign after a British newspaper revealed his now former partner Jo Marney made highly offensive comments about Prince Harry's fiancee, Meghan Markle, and black people.

Bolton, who repeatedly refused to step down since the story broke last week, has said his "romantic" relationship with 25-year-old model Marney is over, despite pictures of them meeting last week emerging.

Bolton left his wife Tatiana, 42 -- who gave birth to their second daughter at London's St Pancras station in 2016 after going into labour on a train -- ahead of his relationship with Marney becoming public in early January.

He only won the leadership of the pro-Brexit party in October and is its third leader since high-profile politician Nigel Farage left the role in November, 2016.

UKIP, which grabbed 12.6 percent of the national vote in Britain's 2015 general election, has suffered a series of setbacks since that high-point and polled at just 1.8 percent in last summer's snap election.



© 2018 AFP