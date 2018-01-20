Ukraine rules out lifting ban on British historian's 'Stalingrad'

Ukraine on Saturday ruled out lifting a legal ban on the Russian edition of British historian Antony Beevor's book "Stalingrad" after the author expressed outrage at being blacklisted.

A Russian edition of Beevor's 1998 popular history book on the pivotal World War II battle between the Soviets and Nazis was blacklisted by Kiev on January 10 under a law restricting the import and sale of books published in Russia.

The law is part of measures by Kiev to restrict Russian "propaganda" as the neighbours' relations hit a post-Cold War low and the war in eastern Ukraine with pro-Russian separatists backed by Moscow has claimed more than 10,000 lives.

Beevor, a renowned military historian, told British media on Friday he was outraged at the ban on his book. He demanded an apology from the official responsible and insisted that Kiev reverse the decision.

The head of the Ukrainian committee that rules on publication of books from Russia, Sergiy Oliynyk told AFP: "The committee will not review its decision."

"That's what the law is and we must carry it out," he said.

He countered that Ukraine has permitted the sale of the Russian edition of another book by Beevor on the same period, "World War II" and that the ban does not cover any other Russian-language editions of "Stalingrad" nor the original English book.

The Russian edition that has been banned was first published in 2015.

The committee said "Stalingrad" was blacklisted after receiving a "negative conclusion" from an expert commission.

However, Oliynyk earlier told Radio Liberty's Ukraine service that the ban was over specific paragraphs referring to Germans ordering Ukrainian nationalists to shoot children under World War II Nazi occupation

He said the paragraphs were baseless and sourced to Soviet secret police reports and correspondence.

Beevor denied this attribution to The Guardian newspaper on Friday, saying he sourced his material from an account by a member of the German resistance, Helmuth Groscurth, backed by a witness account in a book by a German journalist.

The Russian embassy in London jumped on the scandal, posting on Twitter that the ban was a "shameful act of censorship and betrayal of WW2 victims".

Beevor has also had his books restricted in Russia.

In 2015 a Russian region ordered books by Beevor and another British historian John Keegan to be pulled from libraries, saying that they misinterpreted information about World War II.



