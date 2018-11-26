UK condemns Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine ships

Britain on Monday condemned Russia's "act of aggression" against Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait off the coast of the Kremlin-annexed Crimea peninsula.

"We condemn Russia's act of aggression in seizing three Ukrainian vessels and their crew," a Downing Street spokesman said.

"This incident provides further evidence of Russia's destabilising behaviour in the region and its ongoing violation of Ukrainian territorial integrity."

The years-long conflict between Moscow and Kiev threatened to escalate sharply after Russian ships opened fire on three Ukrainian vessels that were trying to pass the Kerch Strait.

The narrow passageway links the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov.

Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014 allowed it to limit Ukrainian ships' access to the Sea of Azov and Ukraine's strategic industrial port of Mariupol.

Ukraine has called on its Western allies to slap new sanctions on Russia's for its latest actions.

Downing Street did not immediately address the issue of punitive measures against Moscow. These may yet be raised at an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting later on Monday.

But Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accused Russia if flouting international law.

"Once again, we see Russian CONTEMPT for international norms and Ukrainian sovereignty," Hunt said in a message posted on Twitter.

"Russia must release detained Ukrainian sailors and guarantee free passage through Kerch Straits."



