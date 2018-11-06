US eyes more Russia sanctions over Britain nerve attack

The United States said Tuesday it was eying fresh sanctions against Russia over the attempted assassination in Britain of a former spy.

In a required certification to Congress, the State Department found that Russia has not come into compliance with a US law that seeks the elimination of chemical and biological weapons.

"We intend to proceed in accordance with the terms of the (Chemical and Biological Weapons) Act, which directs the implementation of additional sanctions," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

The State Department on August 6 found that Russia had violated the 1991 law by attempting to kill former intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in the English city of Salisbury.

The United States at the time imposed a first round of sanctions which were largely symbolic in scope.

Under the law, the State Department must impose a second round of measures unless Russia is found to have taken action, such as allowing in international inspectors, to prove its compliance with the US law within three months.

Russia has denied involvement in the attack and vowed to impose reciprocal sanctions to all US measures.

The first round of sanctions included a freeze on US government credit guarantees to Russia and a ban on US arms sales. Russia, the major rival to the United States as a military exporter, does not buy US arms.

The State Department made exemptions to continue military trade that allows space cooperation with Russia including commercial launches.



